Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Cricketer KL Rahul features in ‘late’ new year’s post of Athiya Shetty’s brother Ahan, see all pics

Speculations have been on that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will get married soon, even as the actor's father Suniel Shetty has repeatedly shut down the rumours.

ahan shettyActor Ahan Shetty has shared pictures from his new year's party celebrations. (Photo: Ahan Shetty/Instagram)

Ahan Shetty has shared his new year’s party pictures. The actor posted four pictures on his Instagram page and one of the pictures had cricketer KL Rahul posing with him.

KL Rahul is dating actor Athiya Shetty, sister of Ahan. While Athiya didn’t feature in his new year’s party photo dump, the actor shared pictures of him with his friends. “Better late than never,” Ahan Shetty captioned the post.

 

Ahan made his acting debut in 2021 with the action romance Tadap. The film, which paired him opposite Tara Sutaria, received mixed reviews and crashed at the box office.

Speculations have been on that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are soon going to tie the knot even as the actor’s father Suniel Shetty has repeatedly shut down the rumours.  The couple has been dating for several years now.

Suniel Shetty had told Times of India, “Let me know when you get the confirmed dates so I can attend (the wedding).” Earlier, Athiya had also laughed off the rumours on her Instagram story. “I hope I’m invited to this wedding that’s taking place in 3 months, lol,” she had written.

Suniel Shetty had also said that the two would get married only after they finish their work commitments. There is no clarity regarding the upcoming projects of Athiya Shetty.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 13:19 IST
