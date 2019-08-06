RX 100 remake: Ahan Shetty’s debut film goes on floors

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is launching Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty with the Hindi remake of RX 100. The film, which will be directed by Milan Luthria, goes on floor today with Ahan shooting at a single screen theater in South Mumbai. Tara Sutaria, who made her debut in Hindi films with Student of the Year 2, will join the cast after a few days.

Advertising

According to a source, a major chunk of the yet-untitled film will be shot in Mussoorie. “Ahan’s character runs a movie theater there. The scene with which the schedule is starting has a lot of drama.”

Confirming the news, director Milan Luthria shared, “The recce for the schedule involved visits to a lot of cinema halls in the Maximum City, from Navrang to Aurora, Deepak and Novelty. The team finally zeroed down on Central Plaza as it is neither vintage nor swanky and therefore fit the bill.”

Luthria added, “Doing a candy floss romance didn’t seem like the way to go for a guy like Ahan. Sajid and I come from a commercial background wherein films ride on drama, action and confrontations with twists and turns. I loved the original film and we have adapted it to suit the Hindi audience’s sensibilities. It is dramatic and an unexpected story.”

Advertising

Sajid Nadiadwala said, “RX 100 is a different film from the ones we have made recently. That said, Ahan has prepped up well and has done his homework. I feel it is a great start and a very nostalgic moment for us as the first film that Suniel signed as an actor was our production, Waqt Hamara Hai. I hope the audience will love his talent as much as Milan and I do.”

Telugu movie RX 100 starred Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead roles.