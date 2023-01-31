Ahan Shetty shares new photos from Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s wedding festivities; fans go gaga over Tadap actor’s outfits

Actor Ahan Shetty has shared more photos, including a family portrait, from his sister Athiya Shetty’s wedding with KL Rahul. Athiya tied the knot with KL Rahul on January 23 at Suniel Shetty’s lavish farmhouse in Khandala, after dating the cricketer for several years.

Ahan captioned the post, “Us.”

Suniel Shetty commented on the post with a black heart. Many fans praised Ahan Shetty’s outfits and one fan wrote, “Woohooo…The Brides brother.” Another fan added, “Dreamy location, decor, photos.”

Earlier, Athiya took to her Instagram handle and dropped stunning snaps from the mehendi ceremony which was held on January 22. In one photo, KL Rahul pulls Athiya’s cheeks and the actor shows her mehendi-adorned hands. The second photo featured Suniel Shetty, who is seen dancing with Athiya and others. Athiya also shared a picture with her girl-gang.

The couple made the announcement about their wedding on social media. They wrote in the caption, “In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”

Suniel Shetty interacted with the paparazzi on the wedding day and informed them that the reception will take place only after the IPL 2023 season.