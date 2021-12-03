Ahaan Shetty on comparison with father Suniel Shetty: ‘It puts a lot of pressure on me but…’

Ahaan Shetty was in Class 6 when he decided that acting was what he wanted to do. The reason for the choice was not the name of his father, Ahaan is actor Suniel Shetty’s son, but the fact that he was an introvert. Ahaan Shetty says, “I was in American School of Bombay, I chose dramatics in 6th grade and fell in love with the art form. I am a very shy and introverted person, so when it came down to performing, I realised that everything I am hiding within myself, I am letting out through my characters. That was a very therapeutic experience for me. As I kept performing, I started loving playing different characters, different people from different walks of life. That’s when I realised that this is something I wanted to do.”

And what role did his father play in the choice? “There was a slight influence of my dad being an actor. But no one in my school cared who my father was, and that was really good for me,” he says.

It is but natural that a starkid will be compared to their famous parent. Does that put pressure on Ahaan? “I try not to let that pressure get to me. I am very proud to be my father’s son, but his journey was different and my journey is going to be different. I am just very happy that I can carry his legacy forward. Other than that I don’t feel any pressure. Ya, I am going to be compared to him, but you just can’t let that get to you.”

He adds, “My father is such a respected person in the industry, so if I can even earn 20% of the respect he’s got, would be amazing.”

Suniel had his share of struggles when he started his career. The actor seems to have concentrated his entire experience for his son in one line. The young actor says, “Not really, he never brought work home. So, if there were things going on outside, he would never really come home and talk about it. Up until recently, we never really talked about work at home. He has never told me stories about his struggles. But, he always says that ‘don’t fear that one Friday’. Because that one Friday’ might not work, but I have to learn from the mistakes I made and work harder for my next.”

There are three actors in the Shetty family — Suniel, his daughter Athiya and now his son Ahaan. Athiya recently made her relationship with Indian cricketer KL Rahul official on social media. So if they don’t talk about work, what are their family conversations like? Ahaan says, “Cricket! Sports, what’s going on each other’s personal lives, and we are all fitness freaks. Athiya and my dad are very very close, me and my mom are very close, I need to see her every morning. We all talk about work and working out.”

Ahaan is foraying into Bollywood with an action film, he is physically built for such films too, does he plan to take up the genre dedicatedly? On this, he says, “Not really, I am open to any type of genre, I am not trying to be an action hero, I just want to be a good performer, who can do different types of cinema.”