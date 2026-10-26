Ahaan Panday, Sharvari’s next with Ali Abbas Zafar titled Beparwah. See poster

Yash Raj Films has dropped the title and poster of Beparwah, starring Ahaan Panday and Sharvari. The romantic action-drama has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Aditya Chopra. It is set to hit the theatres worldwide on March 26, 2027.

In the poster, Ahaan and Sharvari can be seen sharing a romantic moment. While Ahaan is holding a gun, Sharvari is carrying a guitar. The looks of their characters have been kept under wraps as none of the actors’ faces are visible in the poster. The poster promises a blend of action and romance.

In the background of the poster, Ahaan can be heard saying, “Beparwah hai ishq, kya karoon? Beparwah beimtehaan karoon. Darmiyaan koi bhi aaye, sab tabaah, tabaah karoon.” While sharing the poster on their Instagram handle, the caption said, “Fearless in love… #Beparwah in cinemas on 26th March 2027.”