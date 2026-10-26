Ahaan Panday, Sharvari’s next with Ali Abbas Zafar titled Beparwah. See poster

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Yash Raj Films has dropped the title and poster of Beparwah, starring Ahaan Panday and Sharvari. The romantic action-drama has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Aditya Chopra. It is set to hit the theatres worldwide on March 26, 2027.
In the poster, Ahaan and Sharvari can be seen sharing a romantic moment. While Ahaan is holding a gun, Sharvari is carrying a guitar. The looks of their characters have been kept under wraps as none of the actors’ faces are visible in the poster. The poster promises a blend of action and romance.
In the background of the poster, Ahaan can be heard saying, “Beparwah hai ishq, kya karoon? Beparwah beimtehaan karoon. Darmiyaan koi bhi aaye, sab tabaah, tabaah karoon.” While sharing the poster on their Instagram handle, the caption said, “Fearless in love… #Beparwah in cinemas on 26th March 2027.”
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Ahaan Panday and Sharvari will be sharing screen space for the first time in Beparwah. Previously, Ahaan marked his acting debut with the same production house, YRF’s musical romantic film Saiyaara, opposite Aneet Padda. The Mohit Suri directorial received a lot of praise and was declared a blockbuster hit, earning Rs 565.36 crore worldwide.
According to reports, actor Bobby Deol has also joined the team of Beparwah, and will be seen in a grey character. In November 2025, the makers also cast Aaishvary Thackeray as the antagonist. The movie’s shoot started in October last year. The title and release date announcement has created a lot of buzz among social media.
Ahaan’s Saiyaara co-star Aneet commented on the announcement post, “Best of the best..beyond excited!!”
Beparwah will mark Ali Abbas Zafar’s fifth collaboration with Yash Raj Films. He has previously directed Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai for the production banner.