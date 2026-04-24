‘He’d land from Kent and come straight to my house’: Ahaan Panday on his bond with Aryan Khan and future collaboration plans

Ahaan Panday, who made his debut with Saiyaara, has spoken about his desire to work with close friend Aryan Khan in the future.

Ahaan Panday and Aryan Khan have been friends for most of their lives. One is the nephew of actor Chunky Panday and the son of businessman Chikki Panday, the other is the son of Shah Rukh Khan, who made his directorial debut with the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood last year. They grew up in the same circles, spent time at each other’s homes, and shared the kind of history that tends to make professional collaborations feel like a natural extension of friendship.

So when in a recent conversation with Filmfare, Ahaan was asked whether he and Aryan could make for a compelling director-actor pairing on screen, his answer was an immediate yes.