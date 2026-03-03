Remember the fan who watched Saiyaara with an IV drip? Ahaan Panday claims he was on dialysis: ‘We were curious how this was happening’

With Mohit Suri’s surprise romantic blockbuster Saiyaara, debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda firmly etched their names into the public imagination. Upon release, the film quickly snowballed into a cultural moment, dominating social media feeds with reels and clips of audiences openly weeping inside packed theatres. Among the many viral moments, one clip stood out: a man in Mumbai watching the film while hooked up to an IV drip. That very clip became emblematic of the film’s emotional pull. In a recent interview with Esquire India, Ahaan admitted he is still taken aback by the incident.

“You know what, that was actually a person who had dialysis, Mohit sir found out later because we were curious about how all of this was happening,” he said. After the clip went viral, many netizens believed this was a promotional strategy by the makers as tehy found it hard to believe.