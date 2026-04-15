Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda reunite with Saiyaara director Mohit Suri for another romantic film, to release in 2027

Before its release, no one could have predicted that Saiyaara would become a trailblazing romantic film. Similarly, no one anticipated that its leads, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, would receive such overwhelming love. Nor could anyone have foreseen that Mohit Suri would ever make a film under the banner of Yash Raj Films. But life is all about the unexpected. And, now, the trio behind Saiyaara is set to reunite for another intense romantic feature. The film, which is yet to be titled, is scheduled to go on floors later this year and aims for a worldwide theatrical release in 2027.

In an official press release, Yash Raj Films shared the exciting news: “Breakout Gen Z stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are set to reunite for an intense romance! The untitled film promises a cinematic experience that blends heartfelt storytelling with unforgettable melodies.”

Talking about his next project, Mohit Suri explained, “It’s always been love stories for me, overwhelming, when emotions are so unbound, self-consuming, and impossible to ignore. Love is supposed to be felt intensely, and that’s why I naturally gravitate towards this genre as a storyteller. The film explores this unabashedly, so coming back with the same team from Saiyaara feels incredibly special. Maybe it was always written in the stars.”

He further added that, this time, it’s him who feels like the newcomer: “Reuniting… coming back home… but with a renewed creative hunger. This time I feel like a newcomer… excited, anxious about this story, and I hope my music will again touch people like I have always strived for through my films.”

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Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films and the producer behind Saiyaara along with Aditya Chopra, expressed his excitement for the new project: “With Mohit, it’s never just about making a film, it’s about chasing a feeling, a piece of music, a moment that lingers long after the screen fades to black. Saiyaara was one such moment that we will cherish forever. As we come together again, we’re searching for something even more honest, more vulnerable, and more enduring with our second collaboration. We are thrilled to have Ahaan and Aneet in our film as the most-loved Gen Z pair reunite for a Mohit Suri romance.”

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara was a romantic musical that turned Ahaan and Aneet into overnight stars. The film opened to a massive Rs 25.37 crore gross on its very first day and went on to create history, collecting an astounding Rs 338 crore nett in India and approximately Rs 580 crore gross worldwide. The film became a cultural phenomenon, especially among Gen Z, with its music trending everywhere. At the recently held Chetak Screen Awards 2026, both Ahaan and Aneet were honored with the Breakthrough Stars award.

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Apart from this newly announced romantic feature, Ahaan is currently filming an action-romantic affair with Ali Abbas Zafar. Aneet Padda has Shakti Shalini with Maddock Films in the pipeline.