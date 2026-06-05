Agent Vinod failed due to interference from Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor, claims co-star

When Saif Ali Khan joined hands with Sriram Raghavan to make Agent Vinod, it was expected to become the biggest film of the year. Instead, it sank as soon as it released. Even the director himself described the film as a “headache” a few years later. In a new interview, one of the cast members of the film, actor Lalit Parimoo, said that the main cause behind the film’s failure was the interference from the lead actors, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. He shared that Sriram also spoke about the interference that ultimately led to a subpar movie.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor’s interference in the film

In a chat with Siddharth Kannan, Lalit Parimoo was asked the reason as to why Agent Vinod did not work and he said, “I think the main reason was that there was too much interference from the stars – Saif and Kareena. The way Sriram wanted to make that film, he couldn’t make it that way. He was constantly being told what he should do, so it became a mess. The writing and the direction team… They didn’t get to present what they wanted. That was the flaw of the film.”