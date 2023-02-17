After video of Deepika Padukone travelling by economy goes viral, a fan shares how she interacted with his mom

The video of Deepika Padukone flying economy class recently went viral on the internet. While some fans shared that the actress mostly kept to herself and did not interact with her fans, one fan took to his social media platforms to share that the actress, in fact, was very warm and cordial towards him and his mother after a long-haul international flight.

A man named Varun Kumar Gurunath, took to Instagram on Thursday and shared that “Despite a 16 hour journey, she was so willing to meet with her fans,” and posted a picture of him and his mother posing for a selfie with Deepika. The trio was at the Los Angeles International Airport, USA. See here:

Along with the picture, Varun also wrote a post about his heartwarming experience with Deepika and shared that she interacted with his mother and asked them how their flight was. He wrote, “What an ending to a family trip. Many of you have been asking about this so here it goes. My mom went “that’s someone!” And I said yeah that someone is Deepika Padukone! Deepika started the convo and asked if we had a good flight.”

He then shared how she was polite and humble when he congratulated her for the success of Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. He wrote, “I congratulated her on Pathaan and she said “that’s so sweet, thank you.” We said safe travels and she said “You as well, and it was nice to meet you. Super friendly and extremely nice even with a quick interaction. Despite a 16 hour journey, she was so willing to meet with her fans. Exactly what you would imagine Queen Dee to be.”

In the video that went viral, Deepika was seen making her way through the flight to use the washroom, she kept a low profile throughout and did not have her entourage along with her except one security personnel. She opted for an orange outfit, and completed her look with a matching cap and sunglasses. The passengers onboard were surprised seeing her in the flight, one fan was also heard calling her, “Hi Deepika,” however, the actress seemed to have ignored them.

As soon as the video surfaced on social media, many fans hailed her for flying economy class. Some also slammed her for ignoring her fans.