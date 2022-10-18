After Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya look is here. See photos

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s supernatural thriller Bhediya is one of the most anticipated films this year. While Varun’s character poster was released on Monday, today morning, Kriti shared her look from the film, leaving fans spellbound.

In the poster, Kriti sports short hair with bangs and reminds you of Tokyo from Money Heist. With a lighter shade of eye colour and freckles, the actor looks very different from how she has been projected on the screen. Kriti is also seen holding an injection that’s designed like a gun. Revealing her character’s name via the post, the actor wrote, “Meet Dr. Anika! Bhediya ki doctor! 🐺 Humans, please visit at your own risk! 💉👩‍⚕️.”

Kriti’s friends and fans instantly dropped compliments in the comment box. Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “”Too cool!😎,” while their Bareily Ki Barfi director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari replied with multiple heart emojis. As the trailer is set to drop tomorrow, a fan wrote, “Your look 😍😍Dr. Anika we really wanna meet you tomorrow!💃🏻.

Earlier, Varun Dhawan released the first poster from the film where he stands at the forefront, while we can also see Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak behind him. With the stunning moon and a wolf in fire also part of the poster, fans had been playing the guessing game about the plot of the film.

Touted to be India’s first creature comedy, the film has been directed by Amar Kaushik, and bankrolled by Maddock Films. Bhediya also marks the reunion of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, seven years after sharing screen space for the first time in the Shah Rukh Khan-led Dilwale. The film will also be Varun’s second outing with producer Dinesh Vijan after their 2015 successful outing Badlapur, while Kriti has been a Maddock Films regular with films like Raabta, Luka Chuppi, Arjun Patiala and Mimi.

Bhediya will hit cinema halls on November 25 in 2D and 3D.