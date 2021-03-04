After Twitter, Kangana Ranaut takes on Instagram: ‘Lost more than 5 lakh followers in a week’

What could have been a harmless food photo has now turned into a storm in a bowl for Kangana Ranaut. The actor, who is shooting for her upcoming biggie Tejas, shared a picture of her ‘self made’ bowl of smoothie. However, social media users claimed that similar photos are already out there on the internet.

Not someone to take it lying down, Ranaut clarified that she took those pictures in her van this morning. The actor added that while she knew she was good at photography, she had no clue she could take pictures like a professional. The statement came as a response to users who accused her of lifting photos from a chef’s blog and posting it as her own clicks.

The Tanu Weds Manu actor also called out Instagram for promoting ‘paid smear campaigns’ against her. She shared how she keeps losing followers on the photo sharing site, and hinted that it was a mafia racket that gangs up to boycott someone. Bringing up Sushant Singh Rajput once again in her arguments, she added that this is how they ruin one’s image and brand — ‘that’s how they killed Sushant, that’s how they harass outsiders who don’t need them for work,” she added.

Kangana Ranaut also seemed amused at how influencer pages got the memes immediately to mock her. The 33-year-old added that while the accusation about her lying might seem frivolous on the surface, ‘deep down it’s made to damage one’s credibility and dignity’.

The actor added that her team has already tracked down the source from where the money for these campaigns is flowing. Tweeted Ranaut, “We found unidentified companies and fake emails from where the information and memes along with money generate, but deep down I know who this is. When the time is right I will reveal his name.”

While she did not take names, the National award winning actor soon hinted that the one behind the trolling was her ‘jilted lover’, who she had a small fling with. The Bollywood star went on to share more details about her ex, “He is faking a high profile relationship but won’t marry the kid cause he has many skeletons in his closet, I will reveal his name with solid proofs, hang in there.”

Checkout Kangana Ranaut’s tweets here:

Hahahaha can’t believe some people are mistaking this picture from my van this morning for some international professional chef’s famous blog, I knew I am good but sooo good like a professional…. seriously had no clue. Thrilled to know I am awesome at everything that I do ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hmBok2Rr0S — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

My team has tracked down this source, from where the money for smear campaigns flowing,we found unidentified companies and fake emails from where the information and memes along with money generate, but deep down I know who this is . When the time is right I will reveal his name. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

Just last week I lost more than 5 lakh followers on Instagram,this is mafia racket,they gang up on you boycott you and if that leaves you happy and content they ruin your image and brand that’s how they killed Shushant,that’s how they harass outsiders who don’t need them for work https://t.co/0L8ine4UIM — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

The man behind this particular social media smear campaign is a jilted obsessed lover I had a small fling with, he is faking a high profile relationship but won’t marry the kid cause he has many skeletons in his closet, I will reveal his name with solid proofs, hang in there 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

We don’t know about the taste but this bowl of smoothie and fruits definitely managed to stir up some social media drama!