Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

After Tiger 3, Salman Khan announces new release date for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan shared that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will now release on Eid 2023.

salman khanSalman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Salman Khan and Yash Raj Films announced a new release date for Tiger 3 on Saturday and later in the day, Salman took to his social media handles and announced that the empty slot left by Tiger 3 would now be taken by his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film was previously expected to release in December 2022.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhan Samji, also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh and also features a cameo by Ram Charan. Salman took to his social media and shared, “Tiger3 now on Diwali 2023 n Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 2023. Let’s celebrate Eid, Diwali with #KBKJ and #Tiger3. On this Xmas with #Cirkus.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Tiger 3, which was previously scheduled to release on Eid, has now been postponed to Diwali 2023. And it looks like Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus will keep the release date of Christmas 2022 and will be a solo release.

Salman was last seen in 2021’s Antim with Aayush Sharma. In 2022, he hasn’t appeared in any films apart from making a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s GodFather. He is currently hosting the 16th season of Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss.

Apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3, Salman will also be seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. In an Instagram live, SRK had confirmed Salman’s appearance in Pathaan and had suggested that he might appear in Tiger 3 as well. “He is like a brother. We don’t know which one of us is elder. Each of us behaves like an elder brother on different days. Whoever makes a mistake, the other dons the role of an elder brother,” he said.

