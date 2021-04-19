After testing negative for Covid-19, Bhumi Pednekar starts initiative to help others during pandemic

Days after actor Bhumi Pednekar tested negative for the coronavirus, she has started a new initiative to help those in need during these trying times. Calling herself a Covid warrior, Bhumi said as India deals with the second wave of the virus, she will be ‘identifying resources to enable facilitation and access to medical supplies, plasma request and donors’.

She added in the post, “While I am trying my level best to verify the numbers/contacts which are shared with me on a rampant & daily basis, there might be some numbers which may turn out to be fake. In the event that you find any information here not helpful/fake, please do let me know & I will immediately remove the same.” She also wrote, “This initiative is my small contribution to the huge battle that lies ahead to us. Please be patient and don’t lose hope! We’re in this together.”

Read the full text here…

“Dear All,

As we move into the second wave of COVID-19 across India, I have created a highlight where I will be identifying to enable facilitation & access to medical supplies plasma requests & donors as the case may be.

While I am trying my level best to verify the numbers/contacts which are shared with me on a rampant & daily basis, there might be some numbers which may turn out to be fake. In the event that you find any information here not helpful/fake, please do let me know & I will immediately remove the same.

This initiative is my small contribution to the huge battle that lies ahead of us.

Please be patient & don’t lose hope! We are in this together.

Love, Bhumi.”

“I request my followers to only DM me when there is a genuine need. Please give correct information about your requirements.

Full name, age, city, hospital, blood group, co-morbidities (if any) and contact details.

Please refrain from sending any random messages because the traffic is too much and I don’t want to miss out on any genuine call for help.

Also please inform me once your requirement is fulfilled.

Love, Bhumi.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

Bhumi had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month. She had shared her diagnosis with fans via a social media post and asked them to take the second wave of the virus seriously.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

Bhumi was shooting for Shashank Khaitan directorial Mr. Lele when she was diagnosed with the coronavirus. Her co-star Vicky Kaushal had also tested positive for Covid-19.