After Sushmita Sen, ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl reacts to her dating Lalit Modi: ‘If she has chosen someone…’

The world is still reeling over the surprise announcement of Sushmita Sen dating IPL founder Lalit Modi. The disgraced businessman on Thursday evening took to social media to share holiday photos with the former Miss Universe. While her brother Rajeev Sen said that he had no clue that she is dating Lalit, ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl shared a rather cryptic post. “Kisi pe hasne se agar tumhein sukoon mil jaye, toh hass lena !! Kyuki pareshaan vo nahi, tum ho !! #SpreadLoveNotHate,” he posted on an Instagram story.

In a media interview, while Rohman Shawl did not share if he knew details about Sushmita’s dating life, he wished her good. “Let’s be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it,” he told Pinkvilla.

Sushmita and Rohman were dating for a while, and it was only late last year did they announce they have parted ways. However, the two have continued to be in good terms throughout. Sharing a selfie with him, Sushmita had then posted, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! 🤗👍 The relationship was long over…the love remains!!😇❤️.”

As readers would already know, Lalit Modi professed his love for his ‘better half’ on social media, tweeting, “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47- a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.” As fans believed the two had already tied the knot, in a follow-up tweet, he clarified that the two are just dating, but that he intends on tying the knot with Sushmita soon.

However, today, Sushmita Sen shared a note, giving no hints on whether she is actually dating the businessman. Sharing a selfie with her two adopted daughters, the actor wrote, “I am in a happy place!!!😁🤗❤️💃🏻💋NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!!🌈 Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!!😊❤️👍Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!!😉😄👍 I love you guys!!! ❤️😍💋 #duggadugga #yourstruly 🌈”.