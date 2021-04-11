After Sonu Sood, Raveena Tandon calls out the decision of carrying offline board exams amid Covid-19 surge

Raveena Tandon is the latest celebrity to voice her concerns on offline board exams. (Photo: Raveena Tandon/Instagram, Sonu Sood/Instagram)

After Sonu Sood, who requested to cancel offline board exams amid the rising Covid-19 cases, Raveena Tandon has voiced her opinion and called it ‘a very stressful time for students.’

On Sunday, the actor wrote on Twitter, “Adults in lockdown mode while children venturing out to give exams. Very brave. What about all those families who have senior citizens, or parents with health issues at home, putting them at risk.”

A very stressful time for all the students appearing for their board exams.Adults in lockdown mode while children venturing out to give exams.very brave.What about all those families who have senior citizens,or parents with health issues at home,putting them at risk. — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 11, 2021

Later, Raveena shared indianexpress.com’s report that compared Covid-19 cases in March 2020 with March 2021. The report’s synopsis read that “It took 32 days for the daily case count to rise from 18,000 to 50,000 during the first wave. This time, it took only 17 days — from 18,377 on March 11 to 50,518 on March 27.”

Along with the article, Raveena wrote, “This time last year 2020 cases < to this year 2021. 2020 exams cancelled. This time, the virus is seen even more in children.”

On Sunday, PTI reported that as per the government, there is a single day rise of 1,52,879 new Covid-19 cases, which has pushed India’s tally of cases to 1,33,58,805 and death toll to 1,69,275.” Union Health Ministry, on the other hand, shared, “Active Covid-19 cases in country stand at 11,08,087, while 1,20,81,443 people have recovered from the disease.”

Single day rise of 1,52,879 new COVID-19 cases, 839 fatalities push India’s tally of cases to 1,33,58,805, death toll to 1,69,275: Govt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 11, 2021

Active COVID-19 cases in country stand at 11,08,087, while 1,20,81,443 people have recovered from the disease: Union health ministry — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 11, 2021

Sonu Sood’s appeal to the Government came on Sunday morning. The actor urged the concerned organisations to look for “an internal assessment method” to promote the students who are appearing for board exams this year.

“I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives,” the actor wrote along with a video he shared on his social media platforms.

In the video, the actor gave examples of other countries like Saudi Arabia and Mexico that cancelled exams in educational institutions despite fewer cases of the coronavirus. The actor ended the video by lending his support to every student and called the move “unfair.”