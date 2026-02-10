After Sonu Sood, celebrities and politicians rally behind Rajpal Yadav: Tej Pratap Yadav pledges Rs 11 lakh, KRK offers Rs 10 lakh

After Sonu Sood, politician Tej Pratap Yadav and actor Gurmeet Choudhary have also announced their support for Rajpal Yadav and his family.

By: Entertainment Desk
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 10, 2026 11:05 PM IST
Rajpal YadavCelebs extend support to Rajpal Yadav.
Actor Rajpal Yadav surrendered before the authorities at Tihar Jail last week, after the Delhi High Court declined to extend the deadline linked to his conviction in multiple cheque-bounce cases. Following his surrender, several celebrities have come forward to extend help. After Sonu Sood, politician Tej Pratap Yadav and actor Gurmeet Choudhary have also announced their support for Rajpal and his family.

Tej Pratap Yadav pledges Rs 11 lakh

Tej Pratap Yadav took to X to announce financial assistance of Rs 11 lakh for the actor’s family.

In a post written in Hindi, he said, “I received information about the anguish felt by the family of the honourable Rajpal Yadav ji through the post by my elder brother, Rao Inderjit Singh. In this extremely difficult time, my entire JJD (Jan Shakti Janata Dal) family and I stand in complete empathy and solidarity with their grieving family. With a spirit of human compassion and support, on behalf of the JJD family, I am providing financial assistance of Rs 11,00,000 to their family.”

Gurmeet Choudhary extends support

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary called it heartbreaking to see a talented actor like Rajpal Yadav go through such suffering. He wrote on X, “It breaks my heart to see a senior, immensely talented artist like Rajpal Yadav ji going through such a painful phase. He has given us countless smiles, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Today, he needs us. As a fellow actor and as a human being, I am stepping forward to help in whatever way I can. I humbly request all producers, directors, and members of our film fraternity—let’s come together, with compassion and humanity, and find a solution. Our industry is a family. And family does not abandon its own.”

KRK offers Rs 10 lakh

Controversial actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, said that he was ready to contribute Rs 10 lakh and appealed to members of the film industry to collectively raise Rs 5 crore.

“I am ready to give ₹10 lakhs for RajPal Yadav. Let’s all Bollywood people come together to give him ₹5cr! If he does pay back only ₹5cr So he can come out from jail immediately! Let’s all help him,” he wrote.

Why Rajpal Yadav landed in jail

Rajpal Yadav’s legal troubles date back to 2010, when he took a loan of Rs 5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The film failed at the box office. The losses pushed Rajpal and his wife, Radha Yadav, into severe financial distress, eventually leading to multiple cheque defaults.

In April 2018, a magistrate court convicted Rajpal and his wife under the Negotiable Instruments Act and sentenced them to six months in prison.

In June 2024, the high court had granted temporary relief by suspending his conviction, on the condition that he take sincere and genuine steps toward reaching an amicable settlement with the complainant.

However, on February 4 this year, the court refused to grant him more time to surrender. In its February 2 order, the high court directed Rajpal Yadav to surrender by 4 pm on February 4, observing that his conduct deserved strong criticism as he had repeatedly breached undertakings given to the court to repay the dues to Murali Projects Pvt Ltd.

Moments before surrendering, Rajpal broke down while speaking to officials. According to NewsX, the actor said, “Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta. Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain (There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own).”

