After Sonu Sood, celebrities and politicians rally behind Rajpal Yadav: Tej Pratap Yadav pledges Rs 11 lakh, KRK offers Rs 10 lakh

Actor Rajpal Yadav surrendered before the authorities at Tihar Jail last week, after the Delhi High Court declined to extend the deadline linked to his conviction in multiple cheque-bounce cases. Following his surrender, several celebrities have come forward to extend help. After Sonu Sood, politician Tej Pratap Yadav and actor Gurmeet Choudhary have also announced their support for Rajpal and his family.

Tej Pratap Yadav pledges Rs 11 lakh

Tej Pratap Yadav took to X to announce financial assistance of Rs 11 lakh for the actor’s family.

In a post written in Hindi, he said, “I received information about the anguish felt by the family of the honourable Rajpal Yadav ji through the post by my elder brother, Rao Inderjit Singh. In this extremely difficult time, my entire JJD (Jan Shakti Janata Dal) family and I stand in complete empathy and solidarity with their grieving family. With a spirit of human compassion and support, on behalf of the JJD family, I am providing financial assistance of Rs 11,00,000 to their family.”