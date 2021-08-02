After Shilpa Shetty releases first official statement since Raj Kundra’s arrest, sister Shamita says, ‘With you always’

Ever since the arrest of Shilpa Shetty‘s businessman husband Raj Kundra in a porn films case, the actor has been facing unwarranted attention. On Monday, Shilpa finally released her first official statement since the arrest, asking for privacy in these tough times.

“Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity “Never complain, never explain”. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary.

As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you – especially as a MOTHER – to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same,” read a section of her post.

Shilpa continued, “I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate! With Positivity and Gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra.”

Reacting to the post, Shilpa Shetty’s sister Shamita Shetty extended her unconditional support to the actor and commented, “love u my munki and with you always ❤️❤️❤️ through thick n thin .. always ❤️❤️ @theshilpashetty.”

While actor Abhimanyu Dasani posted raised hands emoji in the comments section, former video jockey and social media activist Ria tweeted, “May god give u n ur family the strength.. @TheShilpaShetty. Shame on all the trp hungry shameless media n some leeches who have nothing better to do other than commenting n making memes on someone else’s misery.”

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty’s colleagues producer Ratan Jain, filmmaker Hansal Mehta and actor Richa Chadha had also shared social media posts, arguing how Shilpa should be given her space to deal with her difficulties.

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 in a case related to the alleged creation and streaming of pornographic content through apps.