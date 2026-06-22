After saying Samay Raina ‘should be paraded on a donkey’, ‘Shaktimaan’ Mukesh Khanna works with him

After a major controversy around his comedy show, India’s Got Latent, last year, comedian Samay Raina returned with a new season this Saturday. Bringing a cleaner and filtered version of the show, India’s Got Latent featured actress Alia Bhatt and Sharvari on the first episode. While Samay’s show’s first episode has been getting a mixed response, it is Samay Raina and Shaktimaan Mukesh Khanna‘s collaboration that seems to have caught the attention of internet users. After criticizing Samay for the IGL controversy last year, Mukesh Khanna has now featured in an ad with him.

Just a few hours ago, Samay Raina shared an advertisement on his Instagram account that also features Mukesh Khanna. In the video, Samay is seen talking to someone on the phone, and he says, “Thanks, yaar. The show is returning now. As they say, darkness doesn’t prevail for long.” Just then, Shaktimaan arrives in his signature style. Seeing him, Samay asks, “What are you doing on my roof, sir?” Mukesh Khanna replies, “Teri tedhi dumm seedhi karne ayaa hu, Samay Raina (I am here to put you in line, Samay Raina).” Samay further asks him to go down and talk, stating he is scared to be on a roof with Shaktimaan.

Also Read: ‘Lowest point of her career’: Samay Raina roasts Alia Bhatt on India’s Got Latent S2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samay Raina (@maisamayhoon)

Mukesh adds, “After three FIRs, you don’t seem to have learnt a lesson. We will have to paint your face black.” Further in the banter, Mukesh also tells Samay how his vulgar language irks people. “You live in India, but your jokes are American style,” Mukesh Khanna points out. Just then, Samay Raina advertises the phone they have collaborated on. Finally, Samay also manages to make Mukesh Khanna laugh at one of his jokes. As Mukesh Khanna leaves, Samay says, “Sorry, Shaktimaan.”

Reacting to this collaboration, internet users gave interesting reactions. One of them wrote, “Shaktimaan bhi bik gaya,” and another one said, “Bro always changes his enemies into MONEY MAKING MACHINES.” A third user commented on Instagram, “Bro turning all haters into brand deals.” Another user also wrote, “Totally Unexpected Collab.”

Mukesh Khanna Samay Raina controversy

Last year, after Samay Raina was slapped with multiple FIRs for featuring a distasteful comment on his show, India’s Got Latent. Mukesh Khanna had also strongly reacted at the time. He slammed the young comedian for making vulgar jokes and said that Samay should be paraded on a donkey. In April, Mukesh called Samay ‘kutte ki dum’ in his Instagram post and said, “Samay Raina is no normal creature. He’s been roasted in filth. The whole country insulted him, but he’s back, asking to get bashed up all over again. The only way now is to blacken his face, make him sit on a donkey, and parade him across cities, where kids would throw tomatoes and eggs at him because he’s insulted their superhero Shaktimaan.” These remarks came after Samay Raina said Mukesh Khanna only wanted to grab attention by commenting on the row.

Later in April, Mukesh Khanna had reacted to Samay announcing India’s Got Latent 2. He had told Hindustan Times, “Nahi aane dena chahiye. Mujhe hairani hai ki yeh banda chhati thok ke kyun keh raha hai ki mera season 2 aa raha hai? Galti inki nahi hai, galti inko program dene waalo ki hai. Main YouTube ko bhi kahunga ki aap kaise aise ashleel program ko allow kar dete ho. How do you allow people who crack below-the-belt jokes? Khule aam gaaliyan de rahe hain. Aisa platform kisi ne toh diya hoga. Toh main isko kuchh nahi bol raha, isko mila hai toh use karega, par diya kisne hai yeh platform? Mujhe unse shikayat hai. I have a complaint against the listeners who laugh at their words. Do these people not have their own conscience or values, that they are entertaining such language? How can you think of it as a medium of entertainment? This is not a joke. Even a joke has a limit. No one must be hurt.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India’s Got Latent (@indiasgotlatent)

“Only time will tell if the show will return or not. Poora desh khada ho gaya tha iske program aur Allahbadia (Ranveer Allahbadia) ke khilaaf. A year later, he says he’s coming back with season 2. I am shocked. Let’s see, let it come. Then the whole country will stand up against him. Yeh aadmi apne aap ko itna bada samajhta hai ki Shaktimaan tak ko criticise kar raha hai. Toh usko Mukesh Khanna ek actor kya samjhaayega? Jisko Shaktimaan ka vajood nahi pata, importance nahi pata, uss aadmi ko main baithke kya samjhaaunga? Ek bigda hua jo youth hota hai, usko jab khud realise hota hai, toh hi sudharta hai. Naa woh maa ki sunta hai, naa woh baap ki sunta hai. Aaj kal sab log Google ki sunte hain,” Mukesh Khanna had further added.

Mukesh had also criticised Samay’s audience for consuming such content in another interview with Zoom. He said, “Just because people are eager to watch something, and crowds gather for it, doesn’t make it right. You should question the audience too—why are they watching such things? This is a commercial drama. If it gets such high viewership, you are happy because it’s earning money. But for that money, you are corrupting the youth brigade. You don’t have a conscience. You were not taught values—that you shouldn’t use such filthy language about parents.”

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About India’s Got Latent 2

Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent has returned with a new season on Saturday. The first episode featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari promoting their film Alpha on the show. As promised, the content this season has been cleaner; however, the filtered version has not been welcomed openly by fans. A few of them commented on social media that Samay was being ‘too guarded and filtered’. Others lauded Samay for calling out an audience member for making an inappropriate remark about women.

Reacting to Samay’s show, his good friend Asish Chanchlani wrote on Instagram, “For people saying Latent is too filtered or has lost its charm and shit.. Just remember we had to fight a year-long legal battle where we promised to stay in line and make sure history doesn’t repeat itself. It was almost an uncertainty that this show would come back, but somehow Samay made sure he brought it back for y’all. He has fought countless battles behind the scenes. It was an uphill, almost impossible pipe dream for S2 to even exist. Kabhi kabhi kuch cheeze karni padti hai.. So please support karo usko aur enjoy karo.”

India’s Got Latent Season 2 features on Samay Raina’s YouTube channel as well as on Netflix India.