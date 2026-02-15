After Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Sonu Sood’s support, Vijender Singh offers Rajpal Yadav a role in his upcoming film: ‘I respect true talent’

Boxing champion and Olympic medallist Vijender Singh has reached out to actor Rajpal Yadav, who’s currently in Tihar jail in a long-drawn cheque bounce case. Unlike actors and Yadav’s colleagues like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Sonu Sood, Vijender hasn’t lend monetary support, but instead offered a role to the actor in his next film.

On Sunday, Vijender took to X to post a message in Hindi. He wrote, “I respect true talent. @rajpalofficial has given a lot to Indian cinema. He’s brought a smile to our faces through various characters. I invite Rajpal Yadav to be a part of my next film, which is written and directed by @thesanjusaini, and we want to support him at this time (fist emoji).”

Filmmaker Sanju Saini reposted Vijender’s tweet and wrote in his caption, “We Love to see @rajpalofficial Sir on our set. Thanks @boxervijender bhaisaab .. Ye support sirf Rajpal Yadav sir ko hi nhi Humari film ko bhi bada kregi… thanks a lot Bhaisaab (This support will not only help Rajpal Yadav, but also make our film much bigger).”

Rajpal Yadav, who surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5 in connection with cheque dishonour cases, has been receiving support from people in the film industry. After his surrender, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also came forward to appeal to the film and TV industry to stand by Yadav during the “challenging phase of his life.”

Actors Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Choudhary, and singer Mika Singh have come forward to help Yadav.

Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail after the Delhi High Court rejected his final attempt to avoid imprisonment in a series of cheque-dishonour cases and directed him to surrender before the jail authorities prior to any further hearing. The order was passed after Yadav failed to comply with the Court’s stipulated surrender deadline, following repeated violations of undertakings to pay the agreed settlement amounts to the complainant company.

Appearing for the actor, a senior counsel submitted that Yadav was prepared to deposit Rs 25 lakh immediately and that both parties had tentatively agreed upon a repayment schedule for the remaining dues.

However, the Court declined to grant any relief, noting that Rajpal Yadav had already been directed to surrender on February 4. It observed that since he had failed to comply with the surrender order, he would be heard only after he handed himself over to the jail authorities.

Following this observation, Yadav’s counsel informed the bench that the actor would surrender at Tihar Jail later on February 5. The Court further clarified that, upon surrendering, Yadav would be at liberty to file an appropriate application in accordance with the law.