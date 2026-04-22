After Ranbir Kapoor chose Ramayana over the Kishore Kumar biopic, Anurag Basu lauds his Lord Rama look: ‘It takes a lot of courage’

Soon, it will mark a month since the first look of Ranbir Kapoor from Ramayana was unveiled, and it has since become fodder for online chatter. While social media has been flooded with a range of reactions to Nitesh Tiwari’s epic, filmmaker Anurag Basu, who has collaborated with Ranbir on films like Barfi and Jagga Jasoos, recently weighed in on the first look and was full of praise for the superstar, saying he “amazingly nailed the look.”

‘Lot of courage to play Lord Ram’

Speaking to Variety India, he said, “The way I had imagined Ranbir as Rama when he signed the film, and what I expected was very good. I expected that this is how Ranbir would look, as he loves challenges. It was very tough, and you need a lot of courage to get into that character to play Ram.”