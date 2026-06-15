After Pranit More, comedian Madhur Virli slammed for rape joke

After Pranit, comedian Madhur Virli has come under the scanner for his joke about rape victims.

After stand-up comedian Pranit More’s fiasco, users on social media have been discussing how young comedians need to draw a line when it comes to their content. Last week, after Pranit More gave a platform to a 23-year-old youngster from Gurgaon to make a derogatory joke about women, he invited a serious backlash. Now, comedian Madhur Virli has come under the scanner for his joke on rape victims.

What did Madhur Virli say?

Recently an old clip from Madhur Virli’s show Love and Latex which happened in 2024 surfaced on social media. In the video, Madhur joked about how rape victims who ask for ‘cuddle after sex’ from the perpetrators end up getting murdered.