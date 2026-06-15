After Pranit More, comedian Madhur Virli slammed for rape joke

After stand-up comedian Pranit More’s fiasco, users on social media have been discussing how young comedians need to draw a line when it comes to their content. Last week, after Pranit More gave a platform to a 23-year-old youngster from Gurgaon to make a derogatory joke about women, he invited a serious backlash. Now, comedian Madhur Virli has come under the scanner for his joke on rape victims.
What did Madhur Virli say?
Recently an old clip from Madhur Virli’s show Love and Latex which happened in 2024 surfaced on social media. In the video, Madhur joked about how rape victims who ask for ‘cuddle after sex’ from the perpetrators end up getting murdered.
The clip quickly went viral, with netizens strongly reacting to Madhur’s joke. One of the users shared the clip on X and wrote, “Meet Madhur Virli: Since when did rape jokes become normal? If you can’t make people laugh without joking about someone’s worst trauma, maybe comedy isn’t for you. Find an honest job instead of using pain and suffering for cheap laughs. What is even more disgusting is that the audience sitting there is laughing at this cheap comedy and there are likely some girls among them, too.”
Meet Madhur Virli:
Since when did rape jokes become normal? If you can’t make people laugh without joking about someone’s worst trauma, maybe comedy isn’t for you.
Find an honest job instead of using pain and suffering for cheap laughs.
Another user said, “Shame on you Madhur Virli ! Joking about rape ? And the disgusting audience clapping. Humans proving that they’re the worst lot day by day.”
Madhur Virli issues public apology
As soon as the clip surfaced online, Madhur tried to control the issue before it could escalate. The comedian issued a public apology on his YouTube channel. Sharing a community post on his YouTube channel, Madhur wrote, “This is to apologise for a video of mine that is currently being shared online. The clip being circulated is from a performance I did around two years ago. Soon after performing that bit, I understood how wrong it was and took it down at the time, long before the clip started circulating again recently.”
“I do believe comedy can question ideas and engage with difficult subjects. But certain topics require sensitivity, context, and informed discretion. When an attempt falls short, the only honest thing to do is acknowledge it, apologise, and do better. This is one of those moments for me. Regarding Instagram, I had deactivated my account around six months ago. I am genuinely sorry,” Madhur wrote.
Sensitivity around jokes made by stand up comedians has been under discussion since last year after Ranveer Allahabadia and Samay Raina said some offensive things on India’s Got Latent. Recently, Pranit More has also faced legal action against what went down during his crowd work. As for Madhur, his public apology has been receiving unconditional support from fans on YouTube.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More