scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

After Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen takes part in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

The official Twitter handle of the Indian National Congress shared a series of pictures of Riya Sen with Rahul Gandhi as they participated in the 71st day of the foot march.

Rahul Gandhi and Riya SenRiya Sen took part in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Akola. (Photo: INCIndia/Twitter)

Actor Riya Sen joined the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra’s Akola district on Thursday and walked with the political party’s leader Rahul Gandhi. Earlier this month, actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt joined the yatra in Hyderabad. The official handle of the Indian National Congress shared a series of pictures of Sen with Gandhi as they participated in the 71st day of the foot march.

“Actor Riya Sen joined #BharatJodoYatra. Now the roads are witnessing the revolution,” the tweet read.

Sen, best known for films such as Jhankaar Beats and Noukadubi, also took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the yatra.

Also Read |First of Many: Riya Sen revisits Gajamukta

“Happy to be a part of this platform not only from the film industry but also as a proud citizen!” the 41-year-old actor wrote. In a previous post, she described the Bharat Jodo Yatra as a “show of unity”.

“Grateful to be a part of an initiative that is focused on bringing the people of this country together! @RahulGandhi thank you for championing this bold initiative in a show of unity. #BharatJodoYatra,” Sen said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. It entered Maharashtra on November 7 in Nanded district.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

On Thursday, the yatra began at 6 am from Patur after a night halt at a ginning pressing factory. It will proceed to Balapur in the evening and reach Shegaon in Buldhana district on Friday morning.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LACPremium
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LAC

Besides Nanded, it has so far covered Hingoli and Washim districts of the state. The foot march will cover Akola and Buldhana districts of Maharashtra before proceeding to Madhya Pradesh on November 20.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 02:41:52 pm
Next Story

Israel cautions citizens at Qatar World Cup, sends low-key consuls

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

aishwarya rai bachchan
Aaradhya Bachchan turns 11: Aishwarya Rai shares the most adorable photos of her darling daughter
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement