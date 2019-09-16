After Pack Up: Sanya Malhotra plays with her cat Laila to unwind after work

Actor Sanya Malhotra doesn’t have it easy when it comes to leaving behind her characters after she returns home. “I am a very emotional person. Not consciously, but subconsciously I do connect with the characters I play. If you are working on a character for 30-45 days, something changes in you,” she says.

The actor recalls how unwinding after shooting for Ritesh Batra’s Photograph was especially challenging. Sanya says, “Disconnecting is very important because I remember when I was shooting for Photograph, it really took a toll on me. That character was so intense, emotional and introvert that I became like her. So, now I meditate which starts as soon as I sit in the car.”

After three years in the Hindi film industry, Sanya Malhotra has finally devised a post pack up routine to detach herself from her set life. She says, “If I am not shooting, I have a proper night-time routine that I follow. I don’t use my phone. I have stopped charging my phone now because if my phone is around me, I will be hooked to it. So, I don’t charge my phone. I play with my cat Laila. I take the makeup off. I drink something that doesn’t have caffeine in it. I do some breathing exercises and then I sleep.”

The actor, however, adds most of the times after she returns home from a film set, she finds herself stressing over the scenes she shot during the day. “If I am shooting, then I am constantly thinking about whatever I have shot in the day. I would think ‘I should have done that shot that way. What did I do!’ So, I either take that stress or I am so tired that I just crash on my bed as soon as I enter the room,” Sanya concludes.