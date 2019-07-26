After Pack Up: Playtime with daughter helps Ritesh Shah unwind

A writer never unwinds, believes Ritesh Shah, who is credited with penning films like Kahaani, Pink and upcoming John Abraham-led action thriller Batla House. “It doesn’t even happen in sleep. There is no free will even in dreams as subconsciously you are trying to solve plot issues,” he says.

It’s only during holidays when a screenwriter can afford to detach himself from his stories, Shah says. “It is ideal (to detach) but how many chances do you get to do that as a writer? Usually, you are supposed to rework scenes for the next day after pack up. So most of the year, it is just impossible. That is why one has to take holidays in between.”

Even though Ritesh Shah brings home his stories long after he has packed up, it’s the time spent with his daughter and pet that work as a lovely distraction.

“Playing with my dog and daughter usually takes care of it. If that fails, everything else is likely to fail too,” Shah says.

On being asked if he has any go-to book or film which helps him unwind after work, the writer says, “I am not ritualistic in any manner and this applies to everything. Depending upon the day, different things work – book, song, movie, stand up comedy.”