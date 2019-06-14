After Pack Up: Radhika Apte opts for an episode of Friends to unwind

Actor Radhika Apte’s post pack-up routine starts as soon as she sits in her car to leave for home.

“I listen to songs in the car and keep my phone away,” Radhika says.

Once home, Radhika Apte loves taking the make-up off, something which actors have often mentioned helps them in stepping out of their character and the film they are working on.

“When I get home, I take the make-up off and shower. I love to put a face mask and then have a meal while I watch a film or an episode of something,” the Ghoul star adds.

Finding time to watch something is more often than not a luxury for people in the filmmaking business for they end up working for 15 hours a day and several months at a stretch.

On busy days, Radhika has a comfort series she revisits before hitting the bed. “If I can’t watch a whole film, I always opt for an episode of Friends,” the actor signs off.