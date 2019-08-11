After Pack Up: Marvel movies help Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub unwind

“Your work is always being cooked on simmer in your subconscious,” actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub says. The Article 15 star admits it is impossible for artistes, at least those who “are serious about their work”, to detach from their art. Yet, Zeeshan has a lot of tricks up his sleeve to unwind and step out of the world of his characters.

“It’s important to detach because your brain will get exhausted if you spend its conscious part all the time thinking about your work,” he says.

When he is shooting in Mumbai, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub makes sure to have a cup of coffee with friends after finishing work. The actor says, “We don’t talk about work at all. We talk about regular things. I talk about work only when there has been a great scene on that day.”

Once he is home, it is playtime with his daughter for the actor and if he doesn’t have a shoot the next day, Zeeshan hits the road regardless of the time in the night. “I go on random drives because I love driving.”

On an outdoor shoot, the Zero actor says unwinding depends a lot on the crew of the project he is attached with. If Zeeshan finds that he can’t “chill with his colleagues”, then he likes to spend the night by himself, watching something on Netflix or reading.

“While reading, you tend to get into the zone of the work that you have done that day. That’s a theatre practice that you think about your scenes and analyse how different you could have done it. The thoughts about work continue,” he says

Divulging what keeps him going after a hectic day, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub says he likes to immerse himself in the Marvel universe. Also being an avid reader, the actor picks anything by acclaimed Hindi writer Harishankar Parsai.

“I am a big Marvel fan. So, when I am outside Mumbai, after a really tiring day, I play any Marvel movie. That really relaxes me. In books, I read Harishankar Parsai. I have revisited him so much that I have stopped counting. And it’s never about which story of his I would read. I can start from anywhere. It freshens me like nothing else,” the actor signs off.