After Pack Up: Cooking and Mehdi Hassan songs help Hansal Mehta unwind

National Award-winning director Hansal Mehta has a few methods to disconnect from his work for he believes detachment is needed to get back to one’s art re-energised. When Hansal is shooting in Mumbai, after pack up, he likes to go home and cook.

“Cooking and trying new recipes is my therapy. If I am outdoors, I get to my room and after a shower I put on music and make myself a gin and tonic before dinner. I try to keep light if I am outdoors but it never happens. Also, a weekly massage is essential,” says the director, credited with thought-provoking films like Shahid, Aligarh and CityLights.

Something that is an unmissable part of Mehta’s post pack up regime is talking to his family and listening to revered Pakistani musician Mehdi Hassan or Bollywood playback star Arijit Singh, depending on his day at work.

Hansal Mehta adds, “My ritual is to speak to my wife and kids from wherever I am. And then usually it is Mehdi Hassan/Arijit Singh or some Hindustani classical or jazz. All depends on how my day at work has been. Also, I try to swim or walk for at least 45 minutes if I get time.”