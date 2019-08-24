After Pack Up: Guitar and his pet’s company help Jubin Nautiyal unwind

Toggle Menu
While many of his renditions are a part of his listeners' playlists, it's his unreleased songs that give Jubin Nautiyal company when he unwinds after a tiring day in the studio.

It is not difficult for Bollywood playback singer Jubin Nautiyal to maintain work-life balance because what he does for a living is something that also keeps him going on in his personal life, his music.

“I have a guitar, which makes the transition easy between the two sides, as the guitar is an important part of both my lives – personal and professional,” says the “Baawara Mann” crooner.

For someone, who understands the importance of disconnecting from one’s work, Jubin has his after pack up rituals in place.

“I am a simple guy, who likes to keep things simple. After a long day, I just need a few simple things like a guitar, my best friend Bombae (his dog), and malka ki daal aur chawal, cooked like my mum makes. And I am happy and recharged for anything.”

While many of his renditions are a part of his listeners’ playlists, it’s his unreleased songs that give him company when he unwinds after a tiring day in the studio.

“I play some of the songs that are yet to release, and also ‘Hai Pyaar Kya’, the one that recently released,” he shares.

