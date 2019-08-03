After Pack Up: Home cooked meal helps Fatima Sana Sheikh unwind

Toggle Menu
In our series After Pack Up, Bollywood celebrities share what they do after calling it a day.

Fatima Sana Sheikh
Fatima Sana Sheikh was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan.

Shooting or not, actor Fatima Sana Sheikh finds it difficult to relax. “I am just a very hyper person,” she says. The chaos of a set only adds to her restlessness.

So, after she calls it a day, the Dangal star craves for “ghar ka khaana,” which brings her the much-needed calmness.

“To unwind, I find being at home very peaceful. I eat ghar ka khana, read and hang out with my family,” says Fatima Sana Sheikh.

The actor’s calendar is filled with Anurag Basu’s next, Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan and various other commitments, which leaves her with less time to isolate herself from work.

But Fatima Sana Sheikh makes sure she sits by her window and listens to classic Bollywood music to keep herself sane. “I am never relaxed but every day after waking up, I play old Bollywood songs, make my coffee and sit by my window,” she says.

