After Pack Up: Bedtime storytelling to daughter helps Tisca Chopra unwind

Tisca Chopra gives it all in front of the camera but once the director calls it a day, the Hostages star likes to spend time by herself. And on days that the day isn’t up to the mark, she spends her time thinking about the shots and how differently she could have done them.

Advertising

“Shoots are controlled pandemonium. It’s like a beehive where there are almost a hundred people who are running around doing their own task. After the shoot, I am lightness itself if the day has gone well. If not, I tend to do the shots in my head over and over again and figure out what I could have done differently. So again, I need quiet time,” she shares.

In isolation, her constant companions are Kishore Kumar, Coldplay and Adele. “My playlist is weird – it has some Coldplay, some Adele and lots of Kishore Kumar. Sometimes I choose songs for characters, it helps me get into their head space, then I will listen to that song on a loop while shooting for that part.”

Also read | After Pack Up: Hansal Mehta | Ali Fazal | Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari | Apurva Asrani | Radhika Apte | Ritesh Shah | Fatima Sana Sheikh

Advertising

Before heading home, as a ritual, Tisca spends some time with her director “to know what’s up for the next day’s shoot, so I can get my head around it over the night.” Once home, the mom takes over as her six-year-old shares her day.

“She wants all my time. So, we have chats about her day at school and she wants to know about my shoot. And of course, I can’t get away without a long story to put her to bed. I have so many now that I should be doing a kids bedtime storybook.”

Being on outdoor shoots, the after pack up time gives the actor a chance to catch up on the movies and the series she has missed. “If I am out of town on shoot, I catch up on movies or series that I may have missed. I prefer to get a good night’s sleep so I can wake up early and do Yoga and some meditation. This I don’t miss for anything. I need to be centered and peaceful inside because shoots are chaotic.”

The actor concludes she never has to bring work home because “acting is cathartic for me, I pour all my angst into scenes. So, I come home light and fresh, unless it’s been a gruelling physical shoot, it’s easy for me to get into the swing of my home life.”