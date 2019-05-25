After Pack Up: Facetime with husband Nitesh Tiwari, kids a day-end ritual for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

The first thing after she calls pack up, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari hugs her actor. The director, credited with films like Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi, finds bonding with her immediate team relaxing after a tiring day at work.

“The first thing I do is hug my actor and then say a thank you to my first AD, DOP, art head and EP. After this, I discuss the next day’s schedule and then we leave,” Ashwiny shared.

During a schedule, she prefers having dinner with her team, but does not miss catching up with her family. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said, “I facetime my kids and Nitesh (Tiwari, director) and then have an early dinner with my team, and crash on to bed thinking through the happenings of the day which leads to an ultimate blank state of mind to sleep.”

What also relaxes Ashwiny during hectic schedules is listening to Vedic chants early in the morning before starting the shoot as it prepares her mentally to get “100 odd people” to work along with her to fulfill her vision.

“When you start a film, it’s almost like a synchronised musical symphony, where every note has to be aligned on time. Even if one thing shifts, the other collapses. That’s the beauty and surrealness of how everyday a crew of 100 odd people function with so much accuracy. I meditate and listen to Vedic chants between 4:30 and 5:30 am if we have a 6 am shift.

“It sets my day. Also, I go through the day’s scenes in my head and if I want to change anything in the shot breakdown. That’s the only time to convey to my team. When my actors arrive. I visit them. Everybody is human and needs a home away from home. In Panga, there is not a single day where I have not greeted and hugged Kangana (Ranaut) and vice versa. Similarly, it’s for Jassie (Gill). Richa (Chadha) and Neena (Gupta) ma’am,” Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said.