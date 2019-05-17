After Pack Up: Kishore Kumar songs and cooking help Apurva Asrani unwind

Getting that money shot right, penning several drafts of a script, cracking the hook line of a song – every aspect of filmmaking takes away from an artist as much as it gives him or her. That’s also the reason they value detachment from their own art. In our new series After Pack Up, Hindi film artistes share what they do after calling it a day.

For National Award-winning editor Apurva Asrani, the most obvious thing after pack up is to set aside gadgets.

“Rarely do I watch movies after I finish work. As a writer and an editor, I stare at the screen for long periods. So, I try (my best) to get off electronic gadgets.”

A long day’s work also calls for swimming or a one hour run, Apurva shares. “Water calms my mind and the exercise releases blocked energy. I feel like a new version of myself when I get out of the pool.”

The Shahid and Aligarh screenwriter also reveals that it’s cooking, while listening to some ‘light Kishore Kumar songs’, that gives him a good night’s sleep.

“On more mellow nights, it’s Hemant Kumar inspired cooking for me.” As for his playlist, it includes “Phir Wahi Raat Hai”, “Haal Kaisa Hai Janab Ka”, “Tum Aa Gaye Ho”, “Tum Pukar Lo”, “Na Tum Hume Jaano” and “Door Gagan Ki Chaon Mein”.