After Pack Up: Anees Bazmee takes to his film addiction to unwind

Even after 25 years in the film industry, filmmaker-writer Anees Bazmee cannot get enough of cinema. “Disconnecting is not possible for me,” says the director, credited with comedies like No Entry and Singh is Kinng. Despite believing that it’s important to leave work at the set, Bazmee has failed to incorporate it in his routine.

He says, “My kids feel dad’s shoot should go well because he is then in a great mood. If there is a problem, I am disturbed. It shows on my face. I feel irritated. If I have a shoot next day, I keep thinking about it even though I would be talking to you. So now my family knows that though I am listening, my mind is somewhere else! I do feel bad about it also. I tried a lot to change this habit of mine but I couldn’t.”

Naturally, even when Anees Bazmee is off the set, it’s movies that help him unwind. The director says, “I come and watch a film. My hobbies are watching good films, reading a good book or listening to music. I love talking about films 24×7. I don’t find anything more interesting than films. No matter how tired I am, how hard I have worked or how long a shoot has been, if I see a good film, hear a good dialogue or even see a good shot, I become very happy.”

The director recalls how recently he watched superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De! India to unwind after a long day at work. Anees Bazmee reveals, “I watch a lot of old and new films, even films of different languages. The other day, I was tired after a long day of shoot, so I came back and watched Shah Rukh’s Chak De India. I have seen it four-five times. I enjoy it a lot. it was a beautiful film.”

(With inputs from Komal RJ Panchal)