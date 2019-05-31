After Pack Up: Movies, books and Richa Chadha help Ali Fazal unwind

Actor Ali Fazal has different ways to unwind from work. On some of the taxing days, he uses Netflix and Amazon shows as a distraction, for others, he uses books.

“The physical fatigue after action scenes is something only a good massage can help get rid off,” Ali says, adding that something else that works like magic for him after a challenging day is a movie hall. “Put me in a movie hall all alone and I am in a meditative state.”

The Mirzapur star fondly mentions that ranting about his day to actor and girlfriend Richa Chadha is also something that relaxes him immensely. “Oh oh! I sometimes hound Richa to treat me to a good dinner and listen to me crib.”

Ali Fazal reveals he also has a special playlist depending on the movie he is working on at the time. “It’s like seasons in my life owing to the kind of movie I am embarking on. It might sound childish but I read scripts with that background score. It’s relaxing.” As for his comfort movies, Fazal swears by Notting Hill, Love Actually, Gone in 60 seconds, Face Off, Goodfellas and Funny Girl.

On being asked the importance of detaching oneself from the vibe on a film set, Fazal says it is impossible for him to completely leave the world of his character even if he calls it a day. He says, “I guess it is important to not find a mirror for some time and people talking about movies. That’s when friends come in I suppose. But I can’t disconnect really. Once you begin filming a story, it stays with you.”