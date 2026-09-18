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After Musafir Cafe’s success, Vikrant Massey opens replica cafes in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand
Vikrant Massey is reportedly taking Musafir Cafe beyond Netflix with two real-life cafés in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Construction is underway, with around 20 rooms planned for artist residencies.
Vikrant Massey is reportedly developing two cafés inspired by his Netflix series Musafir Cafe, with one coming up in Himachal Pradesh and the other in Uttarakhand. According to reports, construction is already underway at both locations.
The project is being developed through Massey’s production house Homemade Stories. The cafés will reportedly recreate the look of the one featured in the series, while the properties will also have around 20 rooms that can be used for artist residencies.
“Vikrant Massey is set to open two Musafir Cafés, one in Himachal Pradesh and the other in Uttarakhand. Construction is already underway at both locations. The cafés are being designed as replicas of the one seen in the show, and the project will also include around 20 rooms for artist residencies. It’s an extension of the world of Musafir Cafe beyond the screen,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.
The cafe that inspired the real-life project
The café is central to Musafir Cafe, in which Massey plays Chander. The series follows his character as he moves to the hills and tries to build a new life, with the café becoming an important part of that journey.
The Netflix series was filmed partly at Jharipani Castle in Mussoorie, which served as the location for the café seen on screen. The property has since become a point of interest for viewers wanting to see where the fictional café was brought to life.
The new cafés will reportedly borrow from that on-screen setting rather than simply using the name of the series. The plan is to recreate its look and extend the atmosphere of Musafir Cafe into physical spaces in the hills.
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Artist residencies to be part of the cafe
The 20 rooms are planned as artist-residency spaces, allowing artists and other creators to stay at the properties while working on their projects.
Interestingly, the idea of an artist residency is also reflected in Musafir Cafe itself. The series explores the idea of turning a homestay into a space for artists and people looking for a change in their lives.
The series, based on Divya Prakash Dubey’s novel, stars Massey alongside Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana.
Massey made his production debut with Musafir Cafe, which he co-produced through Homemade Stories. He has described the project as a natural extension of his desire to tell simple but impactful stories.
Vikrant Massey had spoken about opening a cafe in Himachal
The reported project comes after Massey had spoken about his own plans to open a café in Himachal Pradesh. In an earlier conversation with Amar Ujala, the actor said he already had a plan in mind and was looking at several locations in the state.
“I really want to open my own café. My wife is from Himachal. I already have the entire plan mapped out. I really want to open a café in Himachal, around Dharamkot or Dharamshala. It could also be around Chamba. It could be in Kufri as well.”
Massey was also asked what he would call the café. He joked about using the name of his Netflix series.
“There are at least 16-17 Musafir Cafes in India. So I could open a ‘Musafir Cafe’ franchise myself. I would sit there myself.”
Vikrant’s wife, actor Sheetal Thakur, is from Himachal Pradesh and has family roots in Shahtalai in Bilaspur district.
The couple married in a traditional Himachali ceremony at her ancestral home in 2022.
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