After Musafir Cafe’s success, Vikrant Massey opens replica cafes in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

Vikrant Massey is reportedly developing two cafés inspired by his Netflix series Musafir Cafe, with one coming up in Himachal Pradesh and the other in Uttarakhand. According to reports, construction is already underway at both locations.

The project is being developed through Massey’s production house Homemade Stories. The cafés will reportedly recreate the look of the one featured in the series, while the properties will also have around 20 rooms that can be used for artist residencies.

“Vikrant Massey is set to open two Musafir Cafés, one in Himachal Pradesh and the other in Uttarakhand. Construction is already underway at both locations. The cafés are being designed as replicas of the one seen in the show, and the project will also include around 20 rooms for artist residencies. It’s an extension of the world of Musafir Cafe beyond the screen,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.