After Mouni Roy’s exit, Tamannaah Bhatia to romance Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Bole Chudiyan

After Mouni Roy’s exit from Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Bole Chudiyan, it is Tamannaah Bhatia who has joined the cast of the movie.

Excited to be on board, Tamannaah said in a statement, “I am looking forward to being a part of this project. The script fits in beautifully with the narrative. This will be the very first time I will be attempting such a multi-layered character in a mainstream Bollywood film. What really caught my attention was the storyline of the film which is a relevant and prevalent issue that grips society at large even today.”

Bole Chudiyan marks the directorial debut of Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, who is Nawaziddin’s brother. Talking about Tamannaah’s casting in the movie, Shamas said, “Tamannaah has that spark in her eyes and dedication which I was looking for in my heroine.” He also welcomed the Baahubali star to his film with a tweet. “And finally the hunt for my perfect heroine ends here. Welcome drop dead gorgeous and talented @tamannaahspeaks to #BoleChudiyan family!” he wrote.

Produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia, Bole Chudiyan, a love story, is a start to finish one schedule film. It will be shot in Rajasthan.

Speaking about sharing screen space with Tamannaah Bhatia, Nawazuddin Siddiqui stated, “I am so happy and satisfied with this casting and looking forward to working with Tamannaah. I feel she is the correct and the perfect choice for this role.”

Apart from Nawazuddin and Tamannaah, Bole Chudiyan will also have filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in a cameo. Confirming his role in the movie, Anurag had earlier said, “Yes, I am doing the film but that’s all I know for now. I have agreed to do the film as this is the first time Nawaz has asked me to do anything and I trust him.”