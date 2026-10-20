After Mika Singh, Palash Sen backs Daler Mehndi amid trolling: ‘He is a gem of our country’

Singer Palash Sen has come out in support of Daler Mehndi after Mika Singh defended his elder brother amid the controversy surrounding the veteran singer’s recent performance at a Navratri event in Uttarakhand. Palash shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, urging people to show the singer compassion and respect instead of judging him over the incident.

Daler found himself at the centre of a controversy after Uttarakhand minister and MLA Subodh Uniyal interrupted his performance on October 18, accusing the singer of performing under the influence of alcohol. A video of the confrontation went viral on social media, drawing criticism and support for the veteran singer.

Addressing Daler Mehndi as his brother, Palash Sen said the singer’s kindness and contribution to music should not be forgotten because of the criticism directed at him online.

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“Seeing the continuous trolling and negativity directed toward you hurts, but it also reminds me of how easy it is for people behind screens to forget the human being behind the icon. They see memes and headlines… I see a man who has given his entire life, sweat, and soul to spreading happiness, uplifting culture, and serving through his art and philanthropy,” he wrote.

Palash also addressed the criticism surrounding Daler’s performance, saying that everyone can have a bad day or suffer from ill health.

“Everyone has a bad day or ill health. Even legends can fall ill, but can’t disappoint their fans by not showing up. You showed up and tried to do your best,” he added.

In his note, Palash Sen said criticism could not erase Daler Mehndi’s contribution to music or his legacy. Urging people not to rush to judgment, he wrote, “People may mock, criticize, or judge, but no amount of noise can erase your legacy, your kindness, or the unshakeable dignity with which you carry yourself.”

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He further appealed to people to treat the singer with empathy, writing, “To everyone quick to judge or laugh—behind every famous face is a real person. A fallible, vulnerable human. Please look at him with love and respect always. He is a gem of our country.”

Signing off, Palash wrote, “My dear Veer, stay strong. Circumstances are temporary, but love, respect, and your legacy are forever. I stand by you & love you today, tomorrow, and always.”

He captioned the post, “Sabse Diler, Mera Bhai Daler. It’s easy to mock, but very tough to be compassionate, empathetic and Sensitive..”

Daler Mehndi responded to Palash Sen’s message in the comments section, thanking him for his support. “Thank You so much for the support🙏🏻 Rab Rakha Shukar🙏🏻,” he wrote.

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Also Read – ‘Daler Mehndi was only lip-syncing to his songs, was paid Rs 35 lakh’: Uttarakhand minister

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palash Sen (@instadhoom)

Mika Singh defends Daler Mehndi

Before Palash Sen, Mika Singh had also spoken out in support of his elder brother, challenging the claims that Daler Mehndi had performed under the influence of alcohol. Mika said Daler did not drink and offered to quit singing if anyone could prove otherwise.

Mika also suggested that Daler may have been unwell during the performance, revealing that the singer had recently undergone a serious medical procedure. He said artistes sometimes honour professional commitments even when they are ill.

What happened at Daler Mehndi’s Uttarakhand event?

Daler Mehndi was performing at the Kunjapuri Fair in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district on October 18 as part of a cultural programme organised for Navratri. During the performance, Subodh Uniyal walked onto the stage and asked the singer to stop, accusing him of being intoxicated.

“There is a Durga Mata programme for Navratri, and you are singing at the event after drinking alcohol, which is not appropriate,” Uniyal said, according to the video going viral.

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He also questioned the singer’s ability to perform, saying, “You can’t even speak, how will you sing?”

Daler Mehndi rose to fame in the 1990s with Punjabi pop hits such as “Bolo Tara Rara” and “Tunak Tunak Tun”. He has also sung popular Hindi film tracks, including “Rang De Basanti”, “Na Na Na Re” and “Kudiyan Sheher Diyan”.