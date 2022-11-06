scorecardresearch
After location hunting in Assam, Kangana Ranaut says ‘will return soon for shooting’

Kangana Ranaut had been location hunting for her film Emergency in various parts of Assam, including Kaziranga and Karbi Anglong.

Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during her visit to the state. (Photo: Instagram/kanganaranaut)

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday said that she will be shooting for her next film Emergency in Assam soon. Ranaut had been location hunting for the project since last week in various parts of the state, including Kaziranga and Karbi Anglong.

Talking to reporters at the airport, Ranaut said, “I have been to Assam several times. It is a beautiful place for shooting. I will return with my entire crew soon for shooting.”

Billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India, Emergency is written and directed by Kangana Ranaut. She also stars as former prime minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming film.

During her stay in Assam, the 35-year-old actor paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday evening. “He (Sarma) extended his support for our team as we begin our outdoor schedule very soon in various locations of Assam…”Such an honour and privilege to get his support and encouragement. Many thanks sir,” Ranaut wrote on Instagram.

Sarma thanked the actor for choosing to shoot her film in the state.

“Happy to have met actor, writer and filmmaker Kangana Ranaut Ji in my office today. I’m glad that she will be shooting one of her productions in Assam. I thanked her and assured all help for her production,” the chief minister tweeted.

Emergency will also feature veteran actor Anupam Kher in the role of revolutionary leader J P Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Mahima Chaudhry as author-cultural activist Pupul Jayakar.

First published on: 06-11-2022 at 06:22:46 pm
