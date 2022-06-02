After KK’s death, Armaan Malik raises red flags about conditions at concerts in India: ‘This has to stop at any cost’

Singer KK’s sudden death has left the music fraternity in India shocked. Most have taken to their respective social media platforms to express their sorrow and shared their condolences. According to several reports, KK’s preliminary post-mortem results indicates that the singer died of cardiac arrest. The report also stated that he had weak lungs and liver. He was performing live at a concert in Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata, shortly before his death.

Many of those who were present at the concert have pointed out the general mismanagement at the venue. Members of Nazrul Manch told ANI that the venue was overcrowded during KK’s concert. “Our seat capacity was 2,482 but the crowd was more than double the capacity. The crowd broke the gate,” Chandan Maity, a Nazrul Mancha staff said. Audience members have complained that air conditioners were not functional and the heat was oppressive.

Singer Armaan Malik has now taken to Twitter to post a series of tweets to share his experience of concerts in India, emphasising that they need to be better managed to make sure that the artiste performing on stage and the audience are safe.

One of his tweets reads: “Concerts in India need better mgmt (management), medical & emergency facilities. I’ve seen and been part of far too many shows that don’t serve the right conditions for us to perform in. But yet, being the artists we are, we continue with performing coz (because) we don’t wanna disappoint our fans.”

Armaan, then shared his experience at concerts he has performed at. He wrote, “I myself have been in situations where both the artist and audience were suffering so much cause there was just very little space and way too many people..lack of air, lack of space, everything going out of control…THIS HAS TO STOP AT ANY COST!”

“And henceforth that artist is not booked and then his live business suffers (which is the main income for any artist in this country) coz (because) we don’t make money singing songs. Guess you didn’t know that either. We would all want these facilities for our shows, do we get them? NO,” he added.

When a Twitter user asked Armaan why the artistes don’t put a safety condition in their contracts, he responded, “FYI many artists don’t even have show contracts w promoters & if they are at a level where they do & they were properly followed we wouldn’t have to see a day like this. When artists stick to their contracts and don’t budge, promoters say ‘attitude bahut hai, maangein toh dekho’ (promoters say, ‘You have a lot of attitude, look at the demands).”

Armaan emphasised on the need for everyone to take care of their health. He wrote, “Health comes first. Nothing else matters. We are all learning it the hard way.” Singer Harshdeep Kaur shared Armaan’s tweets and wrote, “this.”