Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

After Jaya Bachchan, Asha Parekh asks why Indian women wear western clothes: ‘Mote ho ya jo, hum wahi pehnenge’

Asha Parekh said she's upset about the fact that women are ditching Indian attires for western clothes like gowns. Jaya Bachchan had echoed similar sentiments recently.

asha parekhAsha Parekh is currently in Goa. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Veteran actor Asha Parekh, who is currently in Goa, attending the ongoing 53rd International Film Festival of India, voiced her regret at the westernisation of Indian women who have stopped wearing  traditional outfits, especially for special events. According to Parekh, gowns have replaced salwaar kameez and ghagra choli and the actor is very sad about it. 

While speaking at a session, Parekh said, “Everything has changed. The films that are being made. I do not know, we are so westernised. Gowns pehen ke wedding pe aa rahi hain ladkiyan. Arre bhaiya, humari ghaghra choli, saariyan aur salwar-kameez hai aap wo pehno na. Why don’t you wear those?” (Why don’t they wear our ghagra choli, saree and salwar-kameez)

She added, “They just watch the heroines on the screen and wish to copy them. Screen pe dekh ke wo jo kapde pehen rahe us tarah ke kapde hum bhi pehnenge …mote ho, ya jo, hum wahi phenenge. Ye western ho raha hai mujhe dukh hota hai (They just want to wear the clothes being worn by the actors on screen irrespective of their body type. I am very sad about westernisation).”

A few days ago, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan had also voiced a similar opinion. On the podcast What The Hell Navya, Jaya had asked her daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Nanda, “Why is it, I want to ask you both, that Indian women are wearing more western clothes?”

When none of them had an answer, Jaya said, “I feel what has happened is very unknowingly, we’ve accepted that the western clothing is more… it gives that manpower to a woman. I would love to see a woman in a womanpower. I’m not saying go wear a saree that’s just an example but I think in the west also women always dressed in dresses. This whole thing much later in life where they also started also wearing pants.”

