After Haiwaan box office failure, Priyadarshan rules out serious films with Akshay Kumar

Director Priyadarshan has drawn a line under his creative partnership with Akshay Kumar when it comes to serious cinema. Following the poor box office performance of Haiwaan, the Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan crime thriller that opened to Rs 3 crore net on September 11 and closed its entire theatrical run at just Rs 9.92 crore net in India, Priyadarshan has said that audiences simply do not want to see him and Akshay work outside the comedy genre.

“The failure of Haiwaan, which I accept gracefully, proves again that audiences don’t like us to do serious subjects together. This is not the first time I’ve failed in a non-comedy genre with Akshay. Many years ago, we did a film called Khatta Meetha, which starred Trisha Krishnan with Akshay. That too had underperformed. I don’t think the audience wants to see us in the non-comedic space,” he told Deccan Chronicle.