After Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next titled Baiju Bawra

Sanjay Leela Bhansali will begin working on his next project after Gangubai Kathiawadi is released. The project is titled Baiju Bawra and will be based on the eponymous dhrupad musician from mediaeval India. The official Twitter handle of Bhansali Production announced Baiju Bawra today, further revealing that it will release on Diwali 2021.

The film is referred to as Bhansali’s “most ambitious magnum opus” and a “revenge story of a maverick maestro”. Baiju was the court musician of Man Singh Tomar of Gwalher (present day Gwalior).

The musician’s life was fictionalised by the 1952 Hindi film, also titled Baiju Bawra. It was a Vijay Bhatt directorial that starred Bharat Bhushan in the titular role and Meena Kumari as the female lead.

The film is considered a classic and was a critical and commercial hit back then. Meena Kumari won the first ever Filmfare Award for her performance in the film.

Gangubai Kathiawadi will star Alia Bhatt in the titular role. This will be Alia’s first film with Bhansali, and will release on September 11, 2020.

Bhansali was earlier supposed to work with Alia on a film titled Inshallah but the project got shelved. Inshallah was announced with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt and was supposed to release during Eid 2020.

Bhansali’s last directorial project was Padmaavat, which hit theaters in January 2018 to mostly positive critical reception and commercial success. The film starred Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.