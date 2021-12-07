scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 07, 2021
MUST READ

After father Vinod Dua’s death, Mallika Dua opens up about feeling ’empty’: ‘Hollowed out’

Mallika Dua shared some photos of her father Vinod Dua and mother Padmavati ‘Chinna’ Dua. She penned an emotional post in which she spoke about feeling "empty" after their passing away.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 7, 2021 10:07:33 pm
Mallika Dua post for father Vinod DuaMallika Dua pens an emotional post after losing her father Vinod Dua. (Photo: Mallika Dua/Instagram)

Mallika Dua, who recently lost her father Vinod Dua, penned an emotional post on Tuesday. Quoting Sunil Grover’s dialogue ‘Jindagi Barbaad Ho Geeya,’ the comedienne-actor wrote that she hopes to “live a tiny fraction of the life” her parents lived.

“Human life is a small small part of journeys. Everyone must go. I hope I am able to live a tiny fraction of the life my angels lived. I doubt it but maybe they will conspire to make it happen as they always did,” she wrote. She thanked her fans and well-wishers for “sending so much love and hope.”

ALSO READ |Mallika Dua pens emotional tribute for father Vinod Dua: ‘Heaven has my whole entire life today’
mallika dua Mallika Dua’s Instagram post. (Photo: Mallika Dua/Instagram)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by M A L L I K A D U A (@mallikadua)

“Some try to tell me ki nazar lag gayi hummein logon ki. I will never ever fall prey to that. If anything, it’s just love and blessings. Log nahin hote toh hum bhi nahin hote. As papaji would say, ‘Nazar laga ke dikhaye koi BC.’ My parents were walking talking hearts. No such thing as nazar when you yourself are the entire universe. It has taken me an hour to type just this because I feel empty. Hollowed out. Whatever I was made of has been taken out of me. I know it is temporary. It won’t last forever. Nothing does,” she concluded.

Mallika’s post comes three days after she lost her father Vinod Dua. On Tuesday, she also shared some happy memories of her father Vinod and mother Padmavati ‘Chinna’ Dua.

Dua died at the Apollo Hospital on Saturday. He was 67. Dua was hospitalised with Covid earlier this year along with his wife who died on June 11.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ankita Lokhande, 9 celebrity
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ankita Lokhande: 9 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 07: Latest News

Advertisement