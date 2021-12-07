After father Vinod Dua’s death, Mallika Dua opens up about feeling ’empty’: ‘Hollowed out’

Mallika Dua, who recently lost her father Vinod Dua, penned an emotional post on Tuesday. Quoting Sunil Grover’s dialogue ‘Jindagi Barbaad Ho Geeya,’ the comedienne-actor wrote that she hopes to “live a tiny fraction of the life” her parents lived.

“Human life is a small small part of journeys. Everyone must go. I hope I am able to live a tiny fraction of the life my angels lived. I doubt it but maybe they will conspire to make it happen as they always did,” she wrote. She thanked her fans and well-wishers for “sending so much love and hope.”

Mallika Dua’s Instagram post. (Photo: Mallika Dua/Instagram) Mallika Dua’s Instagram post. (Photo: Mallika Dua/Instagram)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M A L L I K A D U A (@mallikadua)

“Some try to tell me ki nazar lag gayi hummein logon ki. I will never ever fall prey to that. If anything, it’s just love and blessings. Log nahin hote toh hum bhi nahin hote. As papaji would say, ‘Nazar laga ke dikhaye koi BC.’ My parents were walking talking hearts. No such thing as nazar when you yourself are the entire universe. It has taken me an hour to type just this because I feel empty. Hollowed out. Whatever I was made of has been taken out of me. I know it is temporary. It won’t last forever. Nothing does,” she concluded.

Mallika’s post comes three days after she lost her father Vinod Dua. On Tuesday, she also shared some happy memories of her father Vinod and mother Padmavati ‘Chinna’ Dua.

Dua died at the Apollo Hospital on Saturday. He was 67. Dua was hospitalised with Covid earlier this year along with his wife who died on June 11.