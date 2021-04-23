After Dostana 2 exit, Kartik Aaryan returns to social media with a message for fans, see photo

Kartik Aaryan is currently busy with the production work of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan reached out to fans on Thursday, in a bid to help a friend during the Covid-19 time. He tweeted seeking help in arranging an ambulance in Prayagraj. “A friend needs an ambulance on urgent basis in Prayagraj… help with contacts please,” he wrote on Twitter.

This was Kartik’s first tweet after he exited Dostana 2. He later thanked everyone for reaching out to him. “Thank you for all the help,” he wrote.

Thank you for all the help 🙏🏻 https://t.co/pFhe2QFadz — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 22, 2021

Kartik, on Friday, also urged people to wear their mask and stay safe. The actor took to his social media accounts to share a picture in black, with his mask on.

Kartik’s return on social media left his fans delighted. While many helped him in arranging the ambulance, others including some celebs were quick to welcome him back on the micro blogging sites. Singer Jonita Gandhi commented on his photo on Instagram, “With all the superhero feelsssssss.”

A fan posted, “Finally you posted.” Another one added, “I was literally just thinking about and wondering how you are doing and everything and you posted omg i’m so happy (sic).”

Kartik found himself in the middle of a controversy when last week, it was reported that he’s exited Dostana 2 due to “creative differences”, after shooting for almost two weeks.

Karan Johar’s upcoming film, Dostana 2, co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani. Kartik and Janhvi had started shooting for the film in Amritsar in November 2019. The shoot was halted in March 2020 due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

A source close to Dharma Productions told indianexpress.com, “Yes, Kartik has walked out of Dostana 2 over creative differences, even after going through the script before agreeing to do the film, and then also shooting for the film for over two weeks.”

Dharma Productions later released a statement informing fans that they will be recasting its much anticipated movie, directed by Collin D’Cunha. “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence – we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon,” read the statement by Dharma Productions.

Kartik, who recently contracted Covid-19, tested negative early this month. He soon revealed to have bought a swanky SUV Lamborghini Urus, worth Rs 4.5 crore.