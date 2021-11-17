After Dostana 2, Kartik Aaryan says he isn’t affected by negative stories, but asks himself ‘Why is this happening?’

Actor Kartik Aaryan in a new interview addressed the negative press that sometimes hounds him, and said that more than himself, it bothers his family. He admitted that this has forced him to have conversations with his mother, and that he has had to explain things to her.

Possibly the most unfavourable report that did the rounds about Kartik Aaryan was that he was let go from Dostana 2 because he was unaccommodating. Producer Karan Johar announced that the film, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, would be recast after Kartik had already filmed some scenes. ‘Creative differences’ was cited as the official reason behind the recasting.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Kartik was asked if he’s bothered by the negative stories about himself, and he said in Hindi, “A lot of times you ask yourself, ‘Why is this happening?’ But more than myself, I feel for my family, because they don’t belong to this world. I belong to this industry, so I know that as long as you concentrate on your work, nothing else matters. But my family gets affected, and that’s the only thing I get worried about. Other than that, it doesn’t matter. I know that my work will always speak volumes. If I fall short on that front, I want to improve myself.”

He also admitted that he has taken jobs just for the money, but stressed that he has never compromised on his work ethic. He added, “I’ve gone for money at times when I didn’t have it, for work also. But I’ve never not given it my 200%. I did my job to the best of my ability. But there were times when I felt that I would’ve made different choices if I’d had options. It’s not about integrity, it’s about one’s condition; it’s the need of the hour. You have to make decisions keeping the future in mind. Now, fortunately, I am in a position where I can choose, and I am very particular about the choices I make.”

Kartik will next be seen in director Ram Madhvani’s dramatic thriller Dhamaka, out on Netflix on November 18. In the film, which was shot during the pandemic, Kartik plays a news anchor caught in a moral dilemma.