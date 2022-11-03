After calling out Kapil Sharma over The Kashmir Files, Anupam Kher returns to his show and kisses the host

Months after The Kashmir Files fiasco, where it was alleged that Kapil Sharma did not invite the team of the Vivek Agnihotri directorial, the film’s protagonist Anupam Kher appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his film Uunchai that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Sarika and Neena Gupta. Kher took to his social media platforms to share a few pictures from his time on Kapil’s show and thanked him for his “warmth and appreciation”.

He wrote, “It was such a joy to be at #TheKapilSharmaShow to promote our film #Uunchai. Thank you dearest @kapilsharma @archanapuransingh and entire team for the love, warmth and appreciation! I have laughed so so much that my jaws are still aching! 😂🤣😬❤️ #Laughter #Friendship #Courage.”

Responding to Anupam’s post, his Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star Archana Puran Singh, who’s a significant part of the comedy show, wrote, “We had one of the finest and funniest conversations with you @anupampkher @boman_irani @neena_gupta #sarika ❤️❤️❤️ You guys regaled us with amazing anecdotes and hilarious re-enactments. So thank YOU ALL for the wonderful and entertaining moments. Come again. Soon. 🤗.”

Anupam’s post, praising Kapil Sharma, comes after Vivek Agnihotri, in March this year, had claimed that no one from his film was invited on the show as it did not involve any big stars, due to which Kapil faced a backlash and ‘Boycott Kapil Sharma’ trended on Twitter. The comedian then responded to one of the Twitter users who called him out on Agnihotri’s claims. He had written, “Never believe in one-sided story in today’s social media world.”

Dear @KapilSharmaK9 ! I wish you had posted the full video and not the half truth. The entire world is celebrating, you also celebrate tonight. Love and prayers always! 🙏🌈 https://t.co/QS3i5tIzh8 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 15, 2022

Post the controversy, Anupam had defended Kapil. In an interview with Times Now, he gave a clarification on the matter. He had said that he was invited to the show but he did not go as the subject of the film is serious. Post Kher’s clarification, Kapil had thanked him on Twitter. He posted a small clip of Kher’s interview on social media and wrote, “Thank you paji @AnupamPKher for clarifying all the false allegations against me. Thanks to those who showered me with so much love without knowing the truth.”

However, Anupam had responded to Kapil’s tweet with a rather cryptic tweet which left netizens confused about his equation with Kapil. His tweet read, “Dear @KapilSharmaK9! I wish you had posted the full video and not the half truth. The entire world is celebrating, you also celebrate tonight. Love and prayers always! 🙏🌈.” However, now, after Anupam’s post about his experience at the show recently, it seems like the duo has left behind their difference and are in amicable terms.

The episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Uunchai stars will drop on Sony Entertainment Television soon.