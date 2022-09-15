scorecardresearch
After Brahmastra’s release, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji visit Somnath temple

Brahmastra's lead actor Ranbir Kapoor sought blessings at the Somnath temple along with director Ayan Mukerji after its successful release at the box office.

Ayan MukerjiAyan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor visited the Somnath temple. (Photo: Instagram/Ayanmukerji)

Director Ayan Mukerji‘s recent cinematic offering Brahmastra Part One Shiva has got a lot of love from the audience after its theatrical release on September 9. The movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, has not only ended the dry spell at the box office but also given the audience the much-needed dose of entertainment. Now, to express gratitude and seek blessings, Ayan along with Ranbir was seen at the Somnath temple to seek blessings.

Ayan uploaded a post on his Instagram where he got clicked with Ranbir, who played the character of Shiva in the film. “My Third Jyotirling Visit this year. Had told myself I would come here after Brahmāstra releases, and am so happy and energised that we made it here! #gratitude.”

Before leaving, Ranbir was clicked with wife and Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt at the Kalina airport, Mumbai. Alia, who is expecting her first child with husband Ranbir, looked radiant in a dark pink suit as she struck a pose with Ranbir, who was dressed in a white kurta-pyjama paired with a navy blue jacket.

Check out their pictures here –

Alia Bhatt Actor Alia Bhatt getting off her car at the Kalina airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt Actor Alia Bhatt at the Kalina Airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Director Ayan Mukerji Director Ayan Mukerji at the airport at he leaves for Somnath. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Brahmastra is enjoying a successful run at the box office. The film has crossed Rs 225 crore collection worldwide as it added Rs 105 crore on its 6th day of release. The film is said to be made with the budget of Rs 400 crore and is the first part of the trilogy. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The second part of the trilogy Brahmastra Part Two: Dev was announced at the end of the first part. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Ayan had revealed that he planned to release the second part at the end of 2025.

He said, “We have our target. We would like to make this film and have it come out three years from now. It is a tough timeline for us considering how much time part one took. But now we have also learnt how to make these kinds of films.” and added, “Part two script has been on since the time we started part one. This was always one story. The thread is ready. We have already put in a lot of work into part two. We have written and rewritten because we had time, COVID had happened.”

