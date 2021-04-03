After Alia Bhatt tests positive for COVID-19, mother Soni Razdan is ‘getting a bit of a scare’

Soni Razdan is ‘scared’ as there is a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases and the nation is dealing with the new wave of coronavirus. Her daughter Alia Bhatt has also been infected by the virus recently.

The veteran actor has recently written a post on Twitter where she has mentioned how it is becoming difficult to fathom how to protect oneself from this outbreak of the virus. “This is no ordinary wave …it’s everywhere. In our houses, in our hair. I’m getting a bit of a scare. It’s no ordinary wave.. it’s everywhere … don’t know how we shall fare .. how do we begin to care… about so many here and there… it’s everywhere, it’s everywhere 🦠🦠🦠” the Raazi actor tweeted.

Sharing the news of being diagnosed with COVID-19, Alia had written on Instagram, “Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care.”

Soni Razdan has also been encouraging people to take the coronavirus vaccine. A few days back, she had written on Twitter, “My 93 year old father got vaccinated the other day. No side effects at all. Not even a sore arm. Please don’t be scared of the vaccine. And please get vaccinated whoever can. Because it’s the best way to disrupt the chain of infection we have. And that’s the need of the hour.”

Last month, in March, Alia’s boyfriend and Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor had tested positive for coronavirus. He has now tested negative for the virus and has fully recovered.