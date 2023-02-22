Bollywood rallies behind Alia Bhatt after ‘invasion of privacy’; Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor share similar experiences, Karan Johar, Soni Razdan condemn incident

Actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Tuesday to condemn an ‘invasion of privacy’ after she spotted a couple of photographers clicking pictures of her from a neighbouring rooftop, while she was in her living room. Alia’s post is getting support from several film industry personalities. From actor Arjun Kapoor to Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt, mom Soni Razdan and others including Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Swara Bhasker, several Bollywood celebrities have come forward in Alia’s supporting, calling the incident ‘shameful’ and ‘disgusting’.

Addressing the incident as stalking, Arjun Kapoor wrote on his Instagram Stories, “Absolutely shameless. This is crossing all limits if a woman isn’t feeling safe in her own home forget if she is a public figure or not for a second any sane person who takes photographs of public figures for a living needs to know that this is pathetic conduct & these are people in the media we have trusted and shown implicit faith in believing they are here to do a job not to make women feel unsafe or invade one’s privacy. This is nothing short of stalking @mumbaipolice.”

Anushka shared a similar experience, when her daughter Vamika was targeted by the paparazzi in the past. “This is not the first time they are doing this. About two years ago we called them out for the same reason! You’d think it would have made them more respectful of peoples space and privacy. Absolutely shameful! They were also the only guys posting photos of our daughter despite repeated requests,” wrote Anushka.

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram story to share how she too faced a similar situation when the media portal in question shared pictures of her working out inside the gym. “This is disgustingly intrusive. This publication has repeatedly done things like this. Including, despite my continuous requests, photographed me unaware; inside the gym I go to while working out through the glass door. In a space that is supposed to be private, where one does not anticipate to get photographed,” read a portion of Janhvi’s post.

Karan Johar also wrote on his IG story, “There is no justification to this absolutely disgusting invasion of privacy. Everyone from the entertainment industry is always for the media and the paparazzi and are accommodating … but there HAS to be a LIMIT…. This is about anyone’s right to feel safe in their own homes! This is not about actors or celebrities it’s a basic human right!!!!”

Swara Bhasker commented, ” @aliaabhatt is right. Thi is sickening.”

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan also joined her sister Shaheen in expressing shock over the incident. She wrote, “Shocked and dismayed at this blatant disregard for a person’s privacy. Are we really turning into ‘that country’ now? Where all our cultural norms simply cease to exist when it comes to ‘getting the picture’? Hope someone can address this and fast!”

Alia Bhatt’s post on Tuesday afternoon read, “Are you kidding me? I was at my house, having a perfectly normal afternoon, sitting in my living room when I felt something watching over me. I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of the neighbouring building with a camera right at me. In what world is this okay and is this allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy. There’s a line that you must not cross, and it is safe to say that all lines were crossed today.”